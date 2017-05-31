South Carolina announces time for Missouri Game

By: Stephen Wise

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina announced Wednesday that it will open its SEC schedule in Columbia, Missouri at 7:00, September 9th. The game against the Missouri Tigers will be televised on ESPN2.

South Carolina’s first game will be at Bank of America Stadium against the N.C. State Wolfpack at 3:00, September 2nd, and televised on ESPN. The last time South Carolina played at Bank of America Stadium, they gave North Carolina their sole regular-season loss in 2015.

The remainder of the television schedule has yet to be announced.