Stephen Davis Jr. to join Gamecocks

By: Stephen Wise

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Stephen Davis Jr., a native of Dutch Fork, S.C., is set to join South Carolina this season as a walk-on. Davis, a standout player at Dutch Fork, left Auburn during the offseason.

At Auburn, Davis redshirted his freshman year due to a knee injury suffered during his senior year of high school. Davis was a former three-star recruit and seventh-rated player in the state.

Davis was a versatile player in high school, playing linebacker, safety, receiver, and running back. He will likely see most of his work on the offensive side of the ball at South Carolina. Since he is a walk-on, he will be eligible to play right away.

Football is a family tradition, as Davis’ father, Stephen Davis Sr, was an All-Pro tailback in the NFL.