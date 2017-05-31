Sumter Man Charged With Attempted Murder

SUMTER, SC (WOLO)- A Sumter man is facing multiple charges in connection to a 2015 incident.

Authorities say on November 25,2015 Jawan Louis Artis,25, and two other people took a wallet, vehicle keys, two cellphones and about $40 cash from a victim. The victim was beaten with fists, an ash tray and coffee table about his head.

Other warrants also state that on April 22, 2016, at Cherryvale and Reading Street, Artis gave a false name and date of birth to officers conducting a driver’s safety checkpoint. Once Artis had been removed from the vehicle pending further investigation as to his driver’s license status, Artis reportedly fled on foot, leaving two minor children, ages 4 and 6, alone in the vehicle.

Artis has been charged with, Strong arm robbery, Attempted murder, Giving false information to law enforcement, and Unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.