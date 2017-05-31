Suspect, Victim Identified in Lexington County Murder

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)- A 22-year-old Swansea man is wanted for the Tuesday shooting death of a man.

Deputies say, Jeremy Antonio Williams,22, is a suspect in the homicide on South Hampton Road. Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon says he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of South Hampton Road near Red Bank about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday and found a man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified by Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher as 35-year-old Derrick James Jones of Lexington, died while being transported to a hospital.

More charges are expected against Williams in connection with the South Hampton Road incident, according to Koon.

Anyone with information about where Williams might be should call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Information can also be shared by texting “TIPSC” and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters don’t have to share their name and they could become eligible for a cash reward.