Tim Tebow Eligible for South Atlantic All-Star Game

By; Bryson Allen-Williams

The former Heisman trophy winner and current Met’s Outfield prospect is featured on this years South Atlantic League’s Southern Division All-star ballot. Tebow is batting .221 with 3 home runs in 40 games. Tebow’s numbers aren’t amazing, but he has vastly improved since his slow start at the beginning of the season.

Tebow’s popularity should help him so getting voted in seems like a strong possibility. The vote is made up of coaches vote, vote from front office personnel, and a vote from media personnel.

Fan voting ends Thursday, June 1st and the All-Star game is June 20th at Spirit Communications Park.

You can cast your vote here.