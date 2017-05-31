Waitress charged with mistakenly making ‘coke float’ for off-duty deputy

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVC) – A Chattanooga woman faces drug-related charges after investigators say she mistakenly dropped a small bag of cocaine into a drink that she later served to an off-duty sheriff’s deputy.

Police charged Jekievea Monchell Yearby with assault, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An affidavit obtained by NewsChannel 9 says that officers responded to an assault call at the restaurant.

When they arrived, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy Ricky Wolfe, who was off duty, told investigators that he discovered a small baggie of cocaine in his drink.

With the restaurant’s manager, officers reviewed surveillance footage of Wolfe being served. Police say the video showed Yearby dropping the package into Deputy Wolfe’s drink while she was taking his order.

The affidavit says Yearby admitted to officers the cocaine was hers, and that she must have mistakenly dropped the baggie into the deputy’s drink after it fell out of her waitress book while she was taking the order.

Officers took Yearby into custody, and the affidavit says she told police she had another baggie of cocaine in her bra.

When officers booked her into the Hamilton County Jail, the affidavit says police recovered that baggie and a small black straw that tested positive for cocaine residue. In all, police say they found 0.7 grams of cocaine on Yearby.

Managers say Yearby was fired after the incident.