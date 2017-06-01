2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season Begins Today

SCEMD Shares Emergency Preparedness Tips

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Hurricane season is officially underway. Although June 1st is the beginning of the season, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division is advising you to prepare early.

“Now is the time to prepare. While the weather is nice, you’re thinking about other things, just take a few minutes, look around your house, and see if there is anything you can shore up around your house,” said Derrec Becker of the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA projects a 45 percent above normal hurricane season. Emergency officials say just because you live in the Midlands doesn’t mean you won’t feel the effects of a hurricane.

“You might not see the direct impact of a hurricane but you will certainly see the secondary effects as we say, heavy winds, rain, tornadoes, there’s that potential, hail, any of those types of things can do a lot of damage to their homes. We’ve got a small state, that just means that a hurricane making landfall on the coast could effect the entire state,” said Becker.

Noaa’s hurricane season outlook predicts there will be two to four major hurricanes and 11 to 17 named storms. With the possibility of a more active season ahead, it’s recommended that you find a method to stay up to date with what’s going on.

“Have some way to get emergency information. A lot of people are using NOAA weather radio, that way you get the alerts the same time we do. One of the best tools is the just released 2017 hurricane guide. It’s got information about what you can do before, during and after a major hurricane but it also has tools you can use for any type of emergency.”

The hurricane guide also features information about knowing your zone and evacuation maps. You get a copy of your own by visiting scemd.org.