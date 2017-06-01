Clemson Reflects on Regionals Past and Present

CLEMSON, SC (WOLO) – At this point in 2016, Monte Lee had just led Clemson baseball to an ACC Tournament Championship in his first season with the program. The Tigers were able to host a regional in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in five years.

Four games later, the season and the ride were over. CU went 2-2 in their very own bracket and missed out on advancing on to Omaha.

After a year’s worth of waiting, Lee and his team have worked their way back to that same point. The Tigers once again have the opportunity to start their path to the College World Series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. CU was selected as one of 16 regional hosts for the postseason on Monday.

With the tourney set to start on Friday in the Upstate, Clemson has planned and prepared to go through this challenge again. Despite a slow stretch to end the regular season, a welcomed fresh start and a clean slate is less than a day away for the orange and purple.

ABC Columbia Sports’ Greg Brzozowski visited Clemson for the team’s final practice Thursday. First pitch between the (1) Tigers and (4) Spartans of the double-elimination tournament is scheduled for 7 p.m.

(2) Vanderbilt and (3) St. John’s play in the early game at noon Friday.