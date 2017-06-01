Clemson treating postseason like a “new season”

CLEMSON, S.C. (CAC) – The Tigers host the Clemson Regional as the No. 1 seed with No. 2 seed Vanderbilt, No. 3 seed St. John’s and No. 4 seed UNC Greensboro.
 
REGIONAL SETUP
Who – UNC Greensboro (35-22) vs. Clemson (39-19)
Rankings – NCG – NR; CU – No. 19 BA, No. 17 CB, No. 15 USA
When – Friday (7 p.m.)
Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)
Watch – ESPN3
Video Announcers – Rusty Ensor, Roy Philpott
Listen – TigerCast, Clemson Tiger Sports Network
Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com
Social Media – ClemsonBaseball
Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON
SERIES HISTORY
Overall Record – Clemson leads 2-0 (2008)
Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 2-0 (2008)
Record in NCAA Tournament – 0-0
 
STARTING PITCHERS
• LHP Bryce Hensley (NCG) vs. RHP Alex Eubanks (CU)
 
CLEMSON OVERVIEW
• Clemson lost both games in the ACC Tournament at Louisville, Ky., last week.
• The Tigers are averaging 6.3 runs per game and hitting .286 with a .385 on-base percentage and 48 steals.
• The pitching staff has a 3.53 ERA, .256 opponents’ batting average and 3.93 strikeout-to-walk ratio and Clemson is fielding .970.
 
UNC GREENSBORO OVERVIEW
• UNC Greensboro is led by fifth-year head coach Link Jarrett.
• The Spartans won the SoCon Tournament at Fluor Field last weekend. They are hitting .325 and have a 5.02 ERA and .979 fielding percentage.
• Caleb Webster is hitting .397, Andrew Moritz is batting .390 with 16 steals and Ben Spitznagel is hitting .362 with 12 steals.
 
TIGERS IN THE CLEMSON REGIONAL
• Clemson (39-19), the No. 1 seed, opens the Clemson Regional by playing No. 4 seed UNC Greensboro (35-22) on Friday at 7 p.m., on ESPN3.
• The Tigers are the designated home team on Friday and will occupy the first-base dugout for all their Clemson Regional games.
• The winner of Clemson’s game plays the winner of Friday’s game between No. 2 seed Vanderbilt (33-22-1) and No. 3 seed St. John’s (42-11).
• The winner of the Clemson Regional plays the winner of the Corvallis (Ore.) Regional from June 9-12.
• Clemson won both meetings against UNC Greensboro (11-10, 6-5) in midweek home games in 2008.
• Clemson is 2-1 vs. Vanderbilt. The Tigers, who played in the 2014 Nashville Regional, won on the road in 1984 and split home games in 1986.
• Clemson is 5-1 vs. St. John’s. The last meeting was a 3-2 Tiger win in the 2007 Myrtle Beach Regional. The only game at Clemson was in 1975.
 
CORBIN, HAMPTON RETURN TO CLEMSON
• Tim Corbin, now in his 15th year as head coach at Vanderbilt, was an assistant coach at Clemson for nine seasons (1994-02).
• Corbin was on the staff of three College World Series teams (1995,96,00) at Clemson and helped the Tigers average 48 wins in nine years.
• One of the players Corbin coached as an assistant at Clemson in 1994 was Mike Hampton, now in his 16th year as an assistant at St. John’s.
• Hampton hit .380 with 11 homers, 21 doubles, four triples, 70 RBIs, 84 runs and 39 steals as a first-team All-America third baseman in 1994.
• Hampton, who played two seasons (1993,94) at Clemson and graduated in 1997, served as a Tiger volunteer assistant in 1999 alongside Corbin.
• It is the first time Corbin (2002) and Hampton (1999) have coached a game at Doug Kingsmore Stadium since their final seasons at Clemson.
 
CLEMSON REGIONAL STRONG
• The four teams in the Clemson Regional have combined for 97 NCAA Tournament appearances (including 2017).
• Clemson is making its 42nd appearance, followed by 36 by St. John’s, 16 by Vanderbilt and three by UNC Greensboro.
• The Clemson Regional’s 97 combined NCAA Tournament berths are third most of any regional, trailing Long Beach (113) and Fayetteville (109).
• In both 2015 and 2016, Clemson played in a regional with the most combined appearances by the teams (2015 Fullerton, 2016 Clemson).
TIGERS HOST REGIONAL FOR 15TH TIME
• Clemson is hosting an NCAA regional for the 15th time in history in 2017.
• The last time the Tigers hosted a regional was in 2016. From 1994 to 2011 (18 years), the Tigers hosted a regional 11 times.
 
CLEMSON’S NCAA TOURNEY HISTORY
• Clemson plays in its 42nd all-time NCAA regional when it competes in the 2017 Clemson Regional.
• The 42 appearances are fifth most in NCAA history, trailing only Texas (58), Florida State (55), Miami (Fla.) (45) and Oklahoma State (43).
• Clemson has been to the NCAA Tournament every year since 1987 except one (2008), or 30 of the last 31 years (including 2017).
• Clemson is one of only eight schools in the country to play in the NCAA Tournament each of the last nine seasons (including 2017).
• The others are Cal State Fullerton, Florida, Florida State, Rice, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Virginia.
• Clemson has made nine super regional appearances, with its last in 2010.
• The Tigers have made 12 trips to the College World Series, with its last in 2010.
• Clemson has a 115-89 record (.564) in NCAA Tournament games.
 
QUICK HITS
• A total of 14 Tigers have started at least 10 games in the batting order in 2017.
• Clemson has only allowed 31 steals in 55 attempts.
• Clemson is 31-6 when totaling at least as many hits as its opponent and 8-13 when getting outhit.
 
WILKIE FILLING IN BEHIND THE PLATE
• Freshman Kyle Wilkie has been forced into action at catcher late in the season due to the injury of Chris Williams.
• Wilkie started the first three games of the season due to another injury suffered by Williams.
• Wilkie has started 10 of the last 11 games at catcher.
• He is hitting just .184, but has a .326 on-base percentage with a triple, four RBIs and three sacrifice bunts.
• He threw out all three basestealers at second base against Duke in the ACC Tournament on May 23.
