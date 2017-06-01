Coastal’s Alex Cunningham Tabbed Collegiate Baseball All-American

CONWAY (CCU) – Coastal Carolina pitcher Alex Cunningham (Duncan, S.C. /Byrnes HS) was named second team All-American by Collegiate Baseball, the publication announced today.

Cunningham becomes Coastal’s 30th baseball All-American overall and the 23rd over the last 16 seasons. In addition to being named All-American, the right-hander was twice named a National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball and named a National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association National Pitcher of the Week once this past season.

Cunningham finished the season with a 7-2 record and a 2.63 ERA. He led the Sun Belt and currently ranks 13th in the NCAA with 117 strikeouts, which ranks fifth on the CCU single-season list. He additionally ranks among the national leaders in WHIP (20th; 0.83) and fewest hits allowed per nine innings (38th; 6.37) as opponents had a meager .195 batting average. In Sun Belt games, Cunningham also posted a league-best 84 strikeouts and threw a league-best 75.0 innings. Of those 75 innings, Cunningham tallied 38 3-up, 3-down frames.

A first team All-Sun Belt selection, Cunningham was a three-time Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week pick this season.

In March, he threw back-to-back, complete-game shutouts in leading the Chanticleers to wins over Arkansas State and Georgia State. Against the Red Wolves, he struck out 10 and just missed Coastal’s fourth no-hitter as he only allowed one hit, an infield single with one out in the eighth. His performance was pressure packed as the CCU offense only managed three hits through six innings and CCU did not score until the seventh inning before pulling away for a 5-0 victory. The following week at Georgia State, he allowed five hits, walked none and struck out 11 Panthers. In that dominant win, he only went to “ball 3” on a GSU batter once – a 3-2 count that led to a ground ball for the final out of the third inning. In fact, the only faced “ball 2” a total of eight times, including the one time he went to “ball 3.”

His third honor came in the final series of the season as he tied his own CCU single-game record with 14 strikeouts in a win over Appalachian State. Cunningham was 2 outs shy of his third complete-game shutout as he exited when retiring the leadoff batter in the ninth. (He exited due to his pitch count being (120 and CCU coaches wanted to give him the stage for a standing ovation in his final game at Springs Brooks Stadium.) He struck out the first two batters of the game on just six pitches and went on to retire each of the first 12 batters he faced before allowing a leadoff infield single in the fifth. Overall, he stuck out at least two in five of his 8.1 innings, including all three outs in the eighth.

The App State game marked the second time this season Cunningham tied the CCU single-game record as he fanned 14 in 6.2 innings versus San Francisco on March 3.

A 2016 Coastal Carolina graduate who is working on his M.B.A., Cunningham was 25-7 in 57 career games (46 starts) with a 3.06 ERA. He struck out 295 batters in 315.0 innings with just 102 walks and an opponent batting average of .226. In the CCU record book, Cunningham ranks fifth in strikeouts (295), sixth in games started (46), eighth in innings pitched (315.0) and 11th in wins (25).

He did record one save in his career, that coming as he pitched the final three innings versus Arizona in the championship game of the 2016 College World Series. He only struck out one in that outing, but it came as CCU held a one-run lead with runners on second and third for the final out to secure Coastal’s national championship.