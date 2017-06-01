Fireflies lose first game of series to Suns

HAGERSTOWN, MD (Fireflies) – Desmond Lindsay launched his fourth home run of the season despite the loss on Thursday at Municipal Stadium. The Fireflies fell short to the Suns, 3-2, in front of 6,217 fans.

Ali Sanchez attempted to spark a rally when he was hit by pitch in the ninth inning with two outs. Gene Cone came on as a pinch runner and advanced to second on a passed ball. Columbia (27-24) had the potential tying run in scoring position, but Reed Gamache grounded out and ended the game.

The Fireflies had a brief spurt of offense in the third inning. Tim Tebow led off with a single and then Desmond Lindsay smashed a homer that sailed beyond the right-field wall. The visitors led 2-0 in the top of the third.

Hagerstown (32-21) responded quickly in the bottom of the third. Telmito Agustin reached on a single and then stole second base. Blake Perkins registered a double, which scored Agustin. With one runner on and one out, Daniel Johnson clubbed his league-leading 11th homer of the season. The Suns grabbed a 3-2 advantage after three frames.

Gary Cornish (L, 0-1) made his first professional start for Columbia and lasted 6.1 innings on the mound. The righty recorded six strikeouts and threw 89 pitches. Matt Blackham came out of the visitor’s bullpen and tossed 1.2 scoreless innings. Mckenzie Mills (W, 5-2) paved through six stanzas for the Suns, yielded two earned runs, and recorded five strikeouts.

Lindsay, Tebow, and Dash Winningham each finished with multi-hit games – accounting for six of the club’s seven hits.

The Fireflies are back in action for game two of this series on Friday night at Municipal Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. against the Suns. Lefty Blake Taylor (0-6, 4.36) makes the start for Columbia and right-hander James Bourque (1-3, 4.87) is scheduled to pitch for Hagerstown.

You can listen to the action on ESPN Columbia 94.9 FM and 1230 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the TuneIn Radio app starting at 6:45 p.m.