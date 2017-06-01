Former Gamecock Allisha Gray Named WNBA Rookie of the Month

NEW YORK, June 1, 2017 (Wings) – Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray today was named the WNBA Rookie of the Month for games played in May.

In May, Gray led all rookies in scoring (13.0 ppg), rebounding (5.0 rpg) and minutes played (24.4 mpg) in five games (all starts). Her scoring and rebounding averages were both among the top 25 in the WNBA. She also ranked 18th overall in field goal percentage (46.8).

Gray, the fourth overall pick in WNBA Draft 2017 presented by State Farm, helped Dallas to a 3-2 record during May. The former University of South Carolina standout scored in double figures four times, including a season-high 17 points in a 94-82 win over the San Antonio Stars on May 25. She closed out the month by contributing 14 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks in an 89-62 victory over the Indiana Fever on May 30.

Other highlights of Gray’s month included:

• May 14 at Phoenix: In her WNBA regular-season debut, scored 11 points and grabbed four rebounds in a 68-58 victory over the Mercury.

• May 20 vs. Minnesota: Finished with 15 points in an 89-87 loss to the Lynx.

