Man arrested on murder, arson charges after brother’s body found burned in house fire

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies arrested a man on murder and arson charges after finding a burned body inside a home Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the Columbia Fire Department arrived at a home in the 1700 block of Moringlo Lane in response to the fire. After firefighters got the flames under control, they found a burned body inside with physical trauma to the upper body.

Investigators suspected foul play in connection with the victim’s death.

Deputies say, James Moses Thomas, 29, beat his brother to death with a tire iron after the two were involved in an altercation.

Thomas then allegedly set the home on fire.

He is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center to await his first court appearance.

