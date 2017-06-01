Monte Lee, Seth Beer at Clemson’s Pre-NCAA Tournament Press Conference

CLEMSON, SC (WOLO) – On the eve of the NCAA Tournament, Clemson baseball spoke before hosting a second-straight regional under Monte Lee’s watch. The Tigers are set to take on a field that features the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Vanderbilt, and St. John’s at Doug Kingsmore Stadium beginning Friday.

A year ago, Clemson couldn’t capitalize on home field, losing in their own regional. Coach and star sophomore Seth Beer break down the journey back to this point, the struggles CU faced at the end of their season, and more in their final press conference before the road to Omaha begins.