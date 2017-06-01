Police respond to Resorts World Manila in Philippines, serious injures reported

Kimberlei Davis

Police responded early Friday morning to an incident at Resorts World Manila in the Philippines and serious injuries were reported, cops said.

Pasay City police told ABC News it’s not clear what the caused the incident, in Pasay City, which is in the metro area of the capital, Manila.

Resorts World Manila, Pasay City, in the Manila metro area. Google Maps

Additional details were not immediately available.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

ABC News’ Ben Gittleson and Will Gretsky contributed to this report.

Share

Related

Trump withdrawing US from Paris climate agreement ...
‘Mother Emanuel Nine Remembrance Day’
Man arrested on murder, arson charges after brothe...
Second suspect in Lawson Road home burglary charge...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android