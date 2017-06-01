Rohlman Named a Second-Team All-American

CLEMSON, S.C. (CAC) – Junior outfielder Reed Rohlman (Moore, S.C.) was named a second-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball on Thursday. It was the second time Rohlman earned All-America honors, as he was a third-team selection as a freshman in 2015.

As a First-Team All-ACC selection in 2017, Rohlman is hitting .375 with 21 doubles, a triple, six homers, 33 RBIs and a .464 on-base percentage in 57 games. He has 21 multiple-hit games, including 11 three-hit games. He also had a 20-game hitting streak from March to April and is riding a current 35-game on-base streak.

In his three-year career, he is batting .332 with 11 homers, 134 RBIs, 125 runs and a .414 on-base percentage in 182 games. He also has 59 career doubles, ninth most in Tiger history.