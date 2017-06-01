SC Police: Quick Thinking SC Driver Stops Car Jacker

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a quick-thinking driver thwarted a car-jacking by a jail inmate trying to escape in South Carolina.

State Law Enforcement Division arrest warrants say Ezekiel Stevenson yanked a driver from his car during a visit to the Hartsville hospital on May 13.

The driver still had his key fob though, shutting down the engine.

Stevenson tried to flee on foot but was quickly captured. Now he’s back in the Darlington County Jail on charges of escape, carjacking and resisting arrest.