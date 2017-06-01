SEC Releases 2018 Men’s Basketball Conference Opponents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID) – The Southeastern Conference announced today each school’s conference opponents for the upcoming 2018 campaign. South Carolina will face its permanent opponents – Georgia, Mississippi State and Tennessee – along with Auburn and Florida in home-and-home series in 2018.

Carolina’s SEC schedule features home matchups against former SEC East foes Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Vanderbilt, along with games against Auburn, LSU, Mississippi State and Missouri. The Gamecocks will hit the road to face Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Texas A&M next season.

South Carolina comes off a record-breaking 2016-17 season in which the Gamecocks won their first NCAA Tournament game since 1973, en route to advancing to the school’s first Final Four and a school-record 26 wins along the way. The Gamecocks posted double-digit league wins for the second-consecutive season, finishing in a tie for third with a 12-6 record. South Carolina has upped its SEC win total in each of Frank Martin’s five seasons at the helm of the Gamecock program.

Times, dates and television information on the 2018 SEC schedule will be released at a later date.

2018 SEC Opponents

Home

Auburn

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

LSU

Mississippi State

Missouri

Tennessee

Vanderbilt

Away

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Florida

Georgia

Ole Miss

Mississippi State

Tennessee

Texas A&M