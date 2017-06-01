Second suspect in Lawson Road home burglary charged

Kimberlei Davis

LEESVILLE, S.C. (WOLO) – Authorities with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department say a second suspect has been arrested in connection with a home burglary on Lawson Road.

Deputies arrested Marty Shealy in connection with the burglary that was caught on camera.

He’s charged with second-degree burglary.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), text to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.

Connect with the writer:

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.

Share

Related

Man arrested on murder, arson charges after brothe...
Man in hospital with life-threatening injures afte...
Deputy saves life of baby choking on a piece of ca...
Ethics law allegations piling up due to legislativ...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android