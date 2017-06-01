Second suspect in Lawson Road home burglary charged

LEESVILLE, S.C. (WOLO) – Authorities with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department say a second suspect has been arrested in connection with a home burglary on Lawson Road.

Deputies arrested Marty Shealy in connection with the burglary that was caught on camera.

He’s charged with second-degree burglary.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), text to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.