Blowfish drop home-opener, 4-1

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (Blowfish) — A rowdy Lexington County Baseball Stadium was subdued tonight in the eighth and ninth innings as High Point-Thomasville stole the home opener away from the Blowfish.

The HiToms knocked off Lexington County 4-1 scoring all four runs in the last two innings of the ballgame.

Tate Gillespie (Texas A&M Corpus Christi) got the nod from coach Jonathan Johnson and left the ballgame in the fifth inning with the lead going five strong allowing five hits and striking out four.

Lexington County struck first in the fourth when William Thomas (Anderson) stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error then home on an error in the outfield. Lexington County couldn’t muster much offense from that point forward.

The Blowfish led until the eighth when Evan Edwards (NC State) launched a towering opposite field solo home run to left tying the game at one. The HiToms weren’t done in the eighth, loading the bases with nobody out.

Andrew Tilghman (Catawba) entered into the jam and struck out his first two batters he faced only to be doomed by a passed ball with two outs in the inning.

High Point-Thomasville added two more in the ninth on a two run single up the hole from Mason McClellan (Columbus State). Lexington County went quietly in the home half of the ninth and fell for the second straight night after leading late.

The Blowfish come back tomorrow on the road to take on Savannah for the first time this season. First pitch from Grayson Stadium is slated for 7:05pm. You can listen to the Blowfish on z93.1-FM The Lake starting with the pregame show at 6:45pm.