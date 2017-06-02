Fireflies sink Hagerstown in extras

HAGERSTOWN, MD (Fireflies) – Brandon Brosher’s 424-foot solo home run in the top of the 10th inning on Friday night broke a tie and clinched Columbia’s 8-7 extra-inning win over Hagerstown. Friday’s game was one of the most competitive of the season, featuring four ties and three lead changes.

Before Brosher’s heroics, the Fireflies led 7-4 heading into the bottom of the ninth. The Suns scored three, though – the final scoring from third base after a dropped third strike. Reliever Joe Zanghi (S, 3) then shut the door with a scoreless bottom of the tenth. He struck out a pair. Meanwhile, Columbia (28-24) pitchers fanned 15 Hagerstown (32-22) hitters in total.

Columbia plated a pair in the second inning to take a brief 2-0 edge. Jay Jabs walked and Desmond Lindsay doubled. It was Milton Ramos who scored the duo with a two-bagger to deep centerfield.

In the bottom of the frame, Angelo La Bruna and Telmito Agustin both knocked in runs with singles.

The seesaw tilted back and forth the rest of the way. Hagerstown scored a run in the fifth and sixth, while the visitors responded with runs in the sixth and seventh. Lindsay’s solo home run in the seventh tied the game at 4-4. The Mets prospect also homered on Thursday. It was the second time this season the outfielder went yard in back-to-back games.

Luis Carpio drove in a Fireflies run in the top of the ninth which was followed by a Michael Paez two-run double.

Columbia meets Hagerstown again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Right-hander Harol Gonzalez (2-4, 5.19) starts for the Fireflies and faces righty Carlos Pena (3-3, 6.35).

You can listen to the action on ESPN Columbia 94.9 FM and 1230 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the TuneIn Radio app starting at 5:45 p.m.