Fort Jackson’s Once in 100 Year Celebration with a Free Concert and Fireworks

Tyler Ryan learns about the events planned for the centennial celebration

FORT JACKSON SC (WOLO)–As Fort Jackson, the worlds largest Army basic training installation celebrates it’s 100 year anniversary, there is a big day planned for the community on Saturday. According to Command Sergeant Major Sidi London, in addition to family fun, the famous Golden Knights will perform an aerial performance.

London also says that county stars Hunter Hayes and Kellie Pickler will be performing live.

If you are coming on Post, please be mindful of the following info, according to Fort Jackson’s Public Information Office:

Explosives, firearms, illegal drugs, alcoholic beverages, coolers, grills, knives with blades

over 4 inches, tailgate tents, clothing or signage with offensive or vulgar language or

political message, inappropriate clothing, confetti, fireworks, smoke bombs, laser

pens/pointers, noise making, devices (horns, whistles, etc.), pepper spray, umbrellas,

video cameras, cameras with lenses longer than 6” when fully extended, remote

controlled flying devices, animals (service animals are allowed, but they must be on leash

and owners must clean up after the animals)

Lawn chairs and blankets are allowed.

You can learn more about the event schedule, which is completely free, along with rules of entering post, HERE.