Freebies on National Doughnut Day

National Doughnut Day is June 2 and several doughnut retailers are celebrating by dishing out freebies.

A six-count box of glazed doughnuts will be on sale for $1.97 Donuts: At participating Dunkin’ Donuts, get a free classic doughnut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage all day Friday while supplies last.

Seriously, don’t! #NationalDonutDay is Friday 6/2 — Come in & get a FREE classic donut with the purchase of any beverage! 🎉🍩🎉🍩 pic.twitter.com/jbYWrQ7Lku — Dunkin’ Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) May 31, 2017

Krispy Kreme: You can pick up one free doughnut of your choice with no purchase necessary at participating locations.

Entenmann’s

The baked goods company is hosting a sweepstakes to win free donuts for a year.

Who’s excited for National Donut Day 2017? For every entry into our sweepstakes, we’ll donate $1 to Feeding America (up to $10,000) and you’ll receive 1 entry for a chance to win FREE donuts for a year. Official Rules and Donation Program T&C: http://bit.ly/2pfguXj Posted by Entenmann’s on Thursday, May 25, 2017

Duck Donuts

The donut chain is offering multiple sweepstakes and giveaways, including free donuts with purchase on Friday.

Adventure awaits! Dive into some #QuackyCombinations like these TOMORROW on National Donut Day! Don’t forget you’ll get a FREE donut with any purchase! #HappyJune #SummerisComing Posted by Duck Donuts on Thursday, June 1, 2017

Happy National Donut Day!! Customers can receive one free glazed donut at their location in Pearland. Posted by Pena’s Donut Heaven & Grill on Thursday, June 1, 2017

Weights and Measures: The deal is: Buy one cake donut, get one cake donut free while supplies last. Weights and Measures recommends customers arrive as soon as the bake shop opens at 7 a.m.

Tim Horton’s: Buy a coffee and mention National Donut Day to get a free donut.

Shipley Do-Nuts: Participating Shipley Do-nuts locations will give customers a free glazed donut with any purchase from 5 a.m. to noon. A portion of sales from Houston area locations will go to the Salvation Army.

Harris Teeter: A half dozen box of glazed doughnuts will be on sale for $1.97 (normally $3.49).

Get ready for National Donut Day with a Flash Sale. 6 count glazed donuts, regular price $3.49 reduced to $1.97 on 6/2 only. VIC Card required, limit 2, while supplies last. Posted by Harris Teeter on Wednesday, May 31, 2017