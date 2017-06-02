Gamecocks to face UMass Dec. 2

AMHERST, Mass. (UMASS) – University of Massachusetts men’s basketball unveiled its 2017-18 season non-conference schedule on Thursday. The Minutemen will host nine opponents in the Mullins Center, including a Fri., Nov. 3 exhibition contest and the Fri., Nov. 10 season-opener against UMass Lowell.

HIGHLIGHTS

Massachusetts begins the campaign at home against UMass Lowell on Fri., Nov. 10. It marks the second-consecutive season the teams will meet for the first game of the year.

Including the exhibition contest on Fri., Nov. 3, four of the opening five games of 2017-18 will be played at home in the Mullins Center. Niagara (Nov. 19) and Western Carolina (Nov. 21) will also compete in the Mullins Center while the Minutemen make their lone road trip in that span to Harvard on Nov. 12.

UMass will participate in the 2017 Barclays Center Classic at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, from Nov. 24-25. Alabama, BYU and Minnesota will join UMass at the event. The contests against Niagara and Western Carolina are also part of the 2017 Barclays Center Classic.

The Minutemen travel to the University of South Carolina for their longest regular-season road trip of the year. The Maroon and White trek the approximately 750 miles and meet the Gamecocks in the Colonial Life Arena, in Columbia, on Sat., Dec. 2.

The final five non-conference contests are all home games as the Minutemen entertain Holy Cross (Dec. 6), Providence (Dec. 9), Georgia (Dec. 16), Georgia State (Dec. 20) and Maine (Dec. 22) in the Mullins Center.

NON-CONFERENCE HOME GAMES

TBD (Nov. 3; Exhibition), UMass Lowell (Nov. 10), Niagara (Nov. 19), Western Carolina (Nov. 21), Holy Cross (Dec. 6), Providence (Dec. 9), Georgia (Dec. 16), Georgia State (Dec. 20), Maine (Dec. 22)

NON-CONFERENCE AWAY GAMES

Harvard (Nov. 12), Quinnipiac (Nov. 29), South Carolina (Dec. 2)

NON-CONFERENCE NEUTRAL-SITE GAMES

Minnesota (2017 Barclays Center Classic, Nov. 24), BYU (2017 Barclays Center Classic, Nov. 25)

SOCIAL MEDIA

