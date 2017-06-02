Homeward Bound Pet Rescue Awarded Grant

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A local foster based pet rescue is being awarded a grant to help furry friends in the Midlands.

ABC Columbia’s Gabrielle Franklin has more on how Homeward Bound plans to use the money to save our rescues.

nat: “we were very excited to receive this grant.”

SINCE IT’S FOUNDING SEVEN YEARS AGO…HOMEWARD BOUND PET RESCUE HAS HELPED ANIMALS IN THE COMMUNITY.

Cam Chappell, Co-Founder: “We are an all-foster based rescue. In seven years , we have placed nearly 2,000 dogs. We have no paid staff, every penny that we get goes towards our animals, that’s why we’re soe excited that we’ve awarded this PetCo grant.”

THIS WEEK…HOMEWARD BOUND LEARNED THEY WILL BE AWARDED A 15 HUNDRED DOLLAR GRANT FROM THE PETCO FOUNDATION. THEY SAY THE MONEY WILL GO TO A CLIMATE CONTROLLED KENNEL FOR RESCUED PUPS.

Chappell: “We are trying to build an emergency intake center so that we have the ability to take dogs on a short notice. Where we can house them safely and get them into a foster home.”

GAF, ABC: “It’s through the PetCo foundation that Homeward Bound is able to take in dogs like Penny and help them find forever homes.”

Charlene Cassidy, Volunteer: “It will enable us to say yes a little more quickly and give us the opportunity to house them safely until we make arrangements for their foster home.”

AS FOR PENNY, SHE HOPES TO FIND HER FOREVER HOME IN THE NEAR FUTURE.

Cassidy: “She is one of three siblings. Her brother and sister are at home. They will be making their debut this Saturday at our adoption event.”

GAF, ABC: “If you want to find out more information about Homeward Bound’s adoption events, visit their website at homewardboundrescuesc.com . For now at PetCo, Gabrielle Franklin.”