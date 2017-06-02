Man charged with DUI after causing three-car accident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A man is behind bars charged with DUI after police say he caused a three vehicle collision on Bluff Road Thursday night.

Jimmy Gartman, Jr., 52, allegedly collided with a moped at the 3000 block of Bluff Road near I-77 just before 9 p.m..

The impact caused the moped to collide with a third vehicle, police say.

As a result, the moped driver suffered broken bones and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No one else was seriously injured.

Gartman was treated and released from an area hospital and is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.