Pocono, Darlington NASCAR Races Will Include Clemson Themed Car

The Clemson National Championship logo will adorn the hood of a car on NASCAR’s top circuit at the Pocono 400, Rick Ware Racing announced today. Clemson will serve as the primary partner for the #51 car both this weekend at the Axalta presents the Pocono 400 and again on Sept. 3 at the Bojangles Southern 500 at Darlington.

“We’re appreciative of Rick Ware Racing offering this opportunity for tremendous exposure of our National Championship mark during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series,” Clemson Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said. “We look forward to seeing this great design on the track at Pocono and Darlington.”

Clemson is partnering with local licensee Tiger Town Graphics on apparel items to be sold at the Clemson area Tiger Town Graphics and online at TigerTownGraphics.com.

RWR marketing director Bryan Clodfelter says his team has received an overwhelming positive response from the initiative.

“We are also equally enthusiastic at the response we have from many other great Universities from all over the country and look forward to promoting their Universities at other races on the NASCAR schedule.”

Rick Ware Racing will compete in their 12th Cup Series race of the season at Pocono Raceway on June 11.