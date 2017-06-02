SC sites going orange in campaign against gun violence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Parts of South Carolina are taking on an orange tint, all in the name of action against gun violence.

Friday is National Gun Violence Awareness Day. The South Carolina chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America says landmarks including The Nickelodeon Movie Theater in Columbia are turning orange.

Cities including Beaufort, Bluffton, Columbia, Conway, Greenville, North Charleston and Summerville are holding “Wear Orange” events, including walks and rallies.

Organizers say the campaign was inspired by friends of a Chicago teen killed by gunfire. The Wear Orange campaign is a coalition of more than 300 nonprofits and others working to reduce gun violence.