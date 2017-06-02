Vanderbilt Tops No. 21 St. John’s 13-4 in Clemson Regional
CLEMSON, S.C. (CAC) – Vanderbilt scored six runs in the fifth inning to take the lead for good in its 13-4 victory over No. 21 St. John’s in Game 1 of the Clemson Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday afternoon. The Commodores improved to 34-22-1, while the Red Storm dropped to 42-12.
With the score tied 1-1, John Valente belted a two-out, two-run double to give St. John’s the lead in the top of the fifth inning. Vanderbilt responded with six straight hits to start the bottom of the fifth inning and scored six runs, including a three-run homer by Will Toffey that gave the Commodores the lead. Vanderbilt added two runs in the sixth inning and four runs in the seventh inning to pull away.
Toffey led Vanderbilt’s 18-hit attack by going 4-for-5 with a double, three-run homer, four runs and a walk. Jeren Kendall added two hits and four RBIs, while Julian Infante totaled three hits and three RBIs.
Patrick Raby (10-3) earned the win by pitching 7.0 effective innings. He gave up six hits, three runs and one walk with three strikeouts. Red Storm starter Sean Mooney (8-2) suffered the loss, as he yielded 10 hits, seven runs (six earned) and no walks with three strikeouts in 4.0 innings pitched.
The Commodores move into the winners’ bracket to face the winner of Friday night’s UNC Greensboro vs. Clemson game on Saturday at 7 p.m., on ESPN3. The Red Storm plays the loser of Friday night’s game on Saturday at noon on ESPN3.