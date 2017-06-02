Vanderbilt Tops No. 21 St. John’s 13-4 in Clemson Regional

With the score tied 1-1, John Valente belted a two-out, two-run double to give St. John’s the lead in the top of the fifth inning. Vanderbilt responded with six straight hits to start the bottom of the fifth inning and scored six runs, including a three-run homer by Will Toffey that gave the Commodores the lead. Vanderbilt added two runs in the sixth inning and four runs in the seventh inning to pull away.

Toffey led Vanderbilt’s 18-hit attack by going 4-for-5 with a double, three-run homer, four runs and a walk. Jeren Kendall added two hits and four RBIs, while Julian Infante totaled three hits and three RBIs.

Patrick Raby (10-3) earned the win by pitching 7.0 effective innings. He gave up six hits, three runs and one walk with three strikeouts. Red Storm starter Sean Mooney (8-2) suffered the loss, as he yielded 10 hits, seven runs (six earned) and no walks with three strikeouts in 4.0 innings pitched.