Preliminary vehicle description released in pedestrian involved hit-and-run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Police have released information about a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that left a female victim injured.

According to CPD, the 27-year-old victim was injured shortly before midnight at the 1200 block of Taylor Street.

Investigators say the suspect’s vehicle is possibly a white BMW sedan.

The driver was speeding in the westbound lane and hit the victim, causing her to fall to the ground, police say.

The driver is accused of not stopping or rendering aid to the injured victim.

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

