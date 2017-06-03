Boat Explodes After Gas Was Pumped Into Fishing Rod Holder
Scott Pritchard with the state Wildlife Resource Commission told WECT the three people hospitalized are the boat’s owner, 40-year-old David Martin Jr. of Charlotte; passenger 35-year-old Jonathan Bickett of Charlotte; and 24-year-old Kendrick Schwarz of Brunswick County.
Schwarz worked for a company called to tow the boat after the two realized the mistake.
As battery cables were being disconnected in an effort to prevent a spark, a spark occurred anyway, igniting the fuel.
Martin and Bickett were airlifted to a Chapel Hill hospital. An ambulance took Schwarz to a hospital in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.