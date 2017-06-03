Boat Explodes After Gas Was Pumped Into Fishing Rod Holder

ABC Columbia Staff

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, North Carolina (WTVD) –A boat exploded at a dock on the North Carolina coast, injuring three, after the boaters accidentally pumped 28 gallons of gasoline into a fishing rod holder instead of the fuel tank.

Scott Pritchard with the state Wildlife Resource Commission told WECT the three people hospitalized are the boat’s owner, 40-year-old David Martin Jr. of Charlotte; passenger 35-year-old Jonathan Bickett of Charlotte; and 24-year-old Kendrick Schwarz of Brunswick County.

Schwarz worked for a company called to tow the boat after the two realized the mistake.

As battery cables were being disconnected in an effort to prevent a spark, a spark occurred anyway, igniting the fuel.

Martin and Bickett were airlifted to a Chapel Hill hospital. An ambulance took Schwarz to a hospital in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Share

Related

Columbia Police Investigate Shooting, One Person D...
6 Killed, 3 Suspects Dead After ‘Terrorist I...
Man Flashing Money on Facebook Live Arrested on Dr...
First ‘Bachelorette’ Trista Sutter Hos...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android