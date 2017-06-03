Clemson Breaks Down Regional Win vs. UNCG, Facing Vandy Next

Greg Brzozowski

Following up their 5-4 win over the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Monte Lee and Clemson discussed their first victory of the NCAA Tournament.

With Friday night’s win in the books, the Tigers advance in their own regional to face second-seeded Vanderbilt. Coach Lee and his Tigers tackle the issue of facing the Commodores star pitcher Kyle Wright, who’s one of the names being mentioned as the top overall pick in this month’s MLB Draft.

Clemson and Vandy face off at 7 p.m. Saturday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. (3) St. John’s and (4) UNCG play in an elimination game at noon.

