First ‘Bachelorette’ Trista Sutter Hospitalized in Croatia After Suffering Seizure While on Vacation

Trista Sutter, the first contestant to star on ABC’s “The Bachelorette” in January 2003, revealed on Friday that she had a seizure while vacationing with her family in Croatia.

She is in the Eastern European country with her husband Ryan Sutter, and their son Maxwell, 9, and daughter Blakesley, 8. Trista met Ryan on the show.

Trista, 44, shared the news via an Instagram post, which included a photo of herself lying in a hospital bed in Croatia, with an IV visible and patches on her chest.

She did not elaborate about the seizure nor did she offer any insight into her health.

“This was me yesterday….two hours after I had a seizure….two hours after I fell on my daughter’s chest & she watched, along with her brother & grandparents, in confusion & horror as her mommy stared blankly off into the distance & started turning blue. …two hours after we were supposed to have an adventure. An adventure to one of the most beautiful National Parks in Europe,” she wrote.

She further explains, “Instead, I ended up in a euphoric white dream that the voices of my husband and daughter pulled me from and I ended up in a Croatian hospital being poked and prodded and wondering ‘why me?’ But today, I had to ask, ‘why not me?’ I’m human.”

Trista also appears to question her own mortality, writing, “I have an expiration date. I’ve always envisioned that date being sometime after my kids have graduated college, met the loves of their lives and created families of their own, but I was reminded yesterday that it could come anytime, in any country, whether I’m surrounded by strangers or people I love, or neither, or both.”