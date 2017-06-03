Free Centennial Concert at Fort Jackson Features Kelly Pickler, Hunter Hayes

FORT JACKSON, SC (WOLO)-– Fort Jackson is celebrating it’s Centennial with a free concert.

It’s taking place Saturday, June 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m..

The free concert will feature Hunter Hayes and Kellie Pickler.

Fort officials say the Centennial Celebration will include a Golden Knights Army Parachute Team jump into Hilton Field, concert and fireworks display.

Visitors Can enter through all gates, according to officials.

Everyone older than 16 must possess a valid state or government issued identification card for entry. The vehicle driver must possess a valid driver’s license, valid proof of insurance and a valid registration.