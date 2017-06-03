UNCG eliminates St. John’s 3-1 in Clemson regional

CLEMSON, S.C. (CAC) – Sophomore righthander Matt Frisbee pitched 6.0 scoreless innings of three-hit ball to lead UNC Greensboro to a 3-1 victory over No. 21 St. John's in the Clemson Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Spartans, improved to 36-23, while the Red Storm finished the season with a 42-13 record.

Frisbee (8-4) registered the win by allowing just three hits, no runs and two walks with two strikeouts. Andrew Wantz pitched the final 3.0 innings to record his fifth save of the year. Red Storm starter Kevin Magee (4-1) suffered the loss despite giving up just five hits, two runs and one walk with a career-high eight strikeouts in a career-long 7.0 innings pitched.

Caleb Webster hit a two-out, run-scoring single in the first inning, then Ben Spitznagel laced a two-out, run-scoring single in the second inning. Troy Dixon cut the Spartan lead in half with a two-out, run-scoring double in the seventh inning, but Michael Goss hit a two-out, run-scoring double in the eighth inning to stretch UNCG’s lead back to two runs.

The Spartans play the loser of Saturday night’s contest between Vanderbilt and No. 15 Clemson on Sunday at 1 p.m. , on ESPN3.