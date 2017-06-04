Fireflies split series against Suns

HAGERSTOWN, MD (Fireflies PR) – Michael Paez notched the first four-hit game of the season for a Firefly and led Columbia to a 5-3 win over the Suns at Municipal Stadium. The Fireflies split a competitive four-game series with Hagerstown; the four tilts were decided by five total runs.

There was no offense until the fourth inning. Two Fireflies runners reached against Hagerstown starter Tyler Watson (L, 4-2). Dash Winningham singled then Desmond Lindsay walked. The table was set for Luis Carpio, who doubled to the left-center field alley. Both runners scored and Columbia (29-25) took a 2-0 lead.

For the fifth time this series, Hagerstown (33-23) matched Columbia’s run output in the same inning. Anderson Franco knotted the game up with a two-run double in the home half of the fourth.

After the Suns pulled in front 3-2 with a fifth-inning score, Columbia retook the lead a half inning later. Paez crushed a two-run bullet over the left-field wall to give the visitors a 4-3 edge. Paez reached base a staggering 12 times during the four-game series and is now hitting .306 this season.

The Fireflies loaded the bases in the eighth and added a little insurance. Tim Tebow drew a walk which allowed Lindsay to score from third.

Reliever Joe Zanghi (S, 4) was clutch and hurled two scoreless innings to finish the game. He earned his second save in three days.

Taylor Henry (W, 2-0) picked up his second victory of the season, striking out three over an inning and two-thirds.

Columbia is off on Monday and returns to action against the Lexington Legends on Tuesday at Spirit Communications Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

You can watch the action on MiLB.tv starting at 7:00 p.m. or listen to the action on ESPN Columbia 94.9 FM and 1230 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and on the TuneIn app at 6:45 p.m.