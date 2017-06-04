Lexington County Deputies Need Your Help Finding Missing 9-Year-Old

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)- Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the publics help finding a missing child.

Deputies say Mitchell Craft was last seen near his home in the 800 block of Bridgewater Road in Batesburg.

Mitchell is 9-years-old, 4’2″ and weighs 43 pounds. He has dirty blond hair, blue eyes.

His family says they haven’t seen him since this morning. Authorities say he might have left on or with his bike.

If you have seen him contact The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department at 803-785-2400 with information.