Man Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Vehicle

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- A man was seriously injured after being hit by a car Sunday morning, deputies say.

Around 1:00 a.m. Richland County deputies responded to the 5000 block of Miramar Drive in reference to an aggravated assault and domestic violence call.

Authorities say the male victim and female suspect got into a verbal argument. The victim then got out of his car to talk to the female suspect.

While the victim was walking back to his car and suspect struck him with her vehicle., according to deputies.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), text to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.