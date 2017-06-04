Wonder Woman Event Helps Raise Money For Columbia Women’s Shelter

ABC Columbia Staff

COLUMBIA,S C (WOLO)- As we all fan out over the new Wonder Woman movie, a local group is using the hype to raise money for a good cause.

On Saturday the community was invited out to Apocalypse Comics to honor the power, wisdom and courage of wonder woman.

“We wanted to help these women realize that no matter what relationship they’ve been in, no matter what they’ve been told, that they really can start over their lives and do anything they want to do,” Event Coordinator, Heather Smith said.

Attendees participated in costume contest and entered raffles for exclusive Wonder Woman items.

All of the proceeds go to the local women’s shelter.

The event was held on the nationally recognized Wonder Woman Day, June 3rd.

