LIVE: Multiple people dead in shooting in Orlando

WFTV/WOLO – Multiple deaths resulted from a shooting near Orlando, Florida, this morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

The scene has been stabilized and the situation contained, the sheriff’s office said.

Additional details were not immediately available. Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings is expected to address the media shortly.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

