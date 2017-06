Columbia Police Hosting ‘Fan the Heat” Donation Program

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–There’s no getting around it, it’s hot in the Midlands, and some of your neighbors need help beating the heat.

The Columbia Police wants to help by giving neighbors in need a way to Fan the Heat.

The Police Department is collecting A-C units and fans.

If you’d like to help out, by donating, you can drop off your fans and or a-c units at Columbia Police Headquarters until August 31, 2017.