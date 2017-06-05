Elmwood Avenue Lizard’s Thicket Closing for Renovation

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Hungry? Big changes are coming to the Lizard’s Thicket on Elmwood Avenue in downtown Columbia.

The restaurant is closed for extensive renovations and is expected to re-open in the fall, according to officials.

The renovations will include more parking, and USB charging stations inside the restaurant.

Employees at the location will not lose their jobs, according to a release.

The renovations are expected to be complete sometime in the fall.