Gamecock Athletics Announces Sindarius Thornwell Scholarship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID) – The University of South Carolina Athletics Department is excited to announce the drive to fund the first endowed scholarship for a men’s basketball student-athlete in honor of Sindarius Thornwell. Once fully endowed, the scholarship will be awarded annually to a men’s basketball student-athlete who exemplifies the competitive edge and effort that Thornwell put forth during his record-setting career at Carolina, which included helping to lead the Gamecocks to their first Final Four in 2017.

“With the creation of the Sindarius Thornwell Scholarship one of our student-athletes will benefit from the great leadership that Sindarius showed during his playing days,” Gamecock head coach Frank Martin said. “This scholarship represents opportunity, commitment, work ethic and success and I want to thank our University and Athletics Department leadership for launching this effort in Sindarius’ name.”

This is the first endowed scholarship for a men’s basketball student-athlete, but is the second for the men’s basketball program following the establishment of the Mac Credille Men’s Basketball Manager Scholarship in 2016, which will be awarded to a deserving men’s basketball student manager each year.

Thornwell, who earned his degree from the University in May, finished his career in the Garnet and Black ranked third all-time in scoring (1,941), first in games started (132), tied for fourth in games played (132), third in free throws made (570), fourth in steals (199), 10th in rebounds (684) and ninth in assists (390). He was named the SEC Player of the Year by the league’s coaches in 2017, before averaging 23.6 points and 7.0 rebounds per game during the NCAA Tournament to help propel the Gamecocks to the Final Four in Phoenix.

“Truly an honor to have a basketball scholarship named after myself,” Thornwell said in a post on his social media accounts. “Thank you to Coach Frank and the University of South Carolina for everything!”

To help fund the Sindarius Thornwell Scholarship, contact Philip Brooks (Philip@sc.edu/803-777-4277) for more information.