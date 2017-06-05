Gamecocks Announce 2017-18 Equestrian Schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID) – Head coach Boo Major is proud to announce the University of South Carolina equestrian program’s 2017-18 schedule. The Gamecocks will compete in 12 regular-season events, including five home meets at One Wood Farm in Blythewood, and they will also host the 2018 SEC Equestrian Championship.

“Our schedule is once again loaded with top-notch competition from the very best programs in collegiate equestrian,” Major said. “I am proud that we are hosting the 2018 SEC Championships, and the defending national and conference champions will also visit One Wood Farm, so our fans have plenty to look forward to in 2017-18.”

Carolina will also host two scrimmages against opponents yet to be determined. The first of these contests takes place on Friday, Sept. 22 at 2 p.m. ET. A week later, the Gamecocks open the regular season against 2016-17 NCEA national champion Texas A&M. The meet will be held Friday, Sept. 9 in College Station, Texas.

Carolina’s second meet of the season is also on the road, as the Gamecocks travel to Brookings, S.D. to face South Dakota State on Friday, Oct. 13 at 9 a.m. CT. The Gamecocks and Jackrabbits squared off in the 2017 NCEA Championship first round, a resounding 15-1 Carolina victory.

Major’s team hosts their official home opener on Friday, Oct. 27, when Oklahoma State visits One Wood Farm at 2 p.m. ET. The Gamecocks and Cowgirls last faced off on Nov. 21, 2014, a 12-8 Carolina win, and OSU last visited Blythewood on Sept. 29, 2012, a 13-7 Gamecock victory.

The Gamecocks travel to defending SEC Champion Georgia on Friday, Nov. 3. Two weeks later, Carolina completes the fall portion of their schedule when they welcome Auburn to One Wood Farm. The SEC battle is scheduled for a 1 p.m. ET start on Friday, Nov. 17.

Following their winter break, the Gamecocks will host a second scrimmage on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. ET. The opponent will be announced at a later date. One week later, the regular season resumes when Carolina heads to Dallas, Texas, for a Saturday, Feb. 3 meeting with SMU. The Gamecocks and Mustangs face off at 10 a.m. CT.

The first home meet of 2018 comes on Saturday, Feb. 10 against defending national champion Texas A&M, with a scheduled start time of 10 a.m. ET. The Aggies earned a narrow 10-8 win last season in Blythewood, but Carolina has won three of the last five home meets against their newest SEC rival.

Georgia returns to One Wood Farm on Saturday, Feb. 17 for a 10 a.m. ET showdown. Carolina knocked off the eventual SEC champions last season in Blythewood, rallying for a 9-8 triumph on Oct. 9, 2016. This season’s meet will serve as Carolina’s annual Equifest Kids Day event.

Following the Georgia meet, Carolina’s next three competitions are on the road. The SEC regular-season finale is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 24 at Auburn. Then the Gamecocks head to Harrington, Del., for a pair of competitions on Friday, March 2. Carolina will face defending United Equestrian Conference champion Delaware State, followed by defending Big 12 champion Baylor. Start times for the Auburn, Delaware State and Baylor meets have yet to be determined.

Senior Day and the 2017-18 regular-season finale are booked for Friday, March 9, as Carolina takes on Fresno State. Start time is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

South Carolina hosts the 2018 SEC Championship, with semifinals scheduled for Friday, March 23 and the championship round booked for Saturday, March 24. The Gamecocks won the SEC title the last time it was held in Blythewood, following the 2014 season. They also won the SEC’s postseason title in 2013.

The season concludes in Waco, Texas, as the Gamecocks head to the 2018 NCEA Championship. The meet runs April 19-21 at the Extraco Events Center. Carolina is a three-time national champion, winning the title in 2005, 2007 and 2015.

Carolina went 7-9 in 2016-17 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2017 NCEA Championship. The Gamecocks return three All-Americans, including first-team selection Caroline Gute and honorable mention picks Chloe Schmidt and Bridgett White. Gute was the SEC’s Reining Rider of the Year as a freshman and is one of three returning All-SEC honorees, including Schmidt and Madison Sellman.