Jail inmate mistakenly released instead of shipped to prison

AP

Photo credit: Mecklenburg County Jail. Graphic by WLOS

YORK, S.C. (AP) — A jail inmate is being returned to his South Carolina cell after mistakenly being allowed to walk out the door.

York County sheriff’s deputies said they found Joshua Earnest Peters on Saturday at a home in Pineville, North Carolina, and are waiting for him to be processed and returned.

Authorities say a clerical error led to releasing the 37-year-old Peters on Thursday, a mistake that was discovered on Friday. York County officials say the problem was someone misread information that Peters was waiting to be taken to a South Carolina prison to serve a three-year sentence for dealing methamphetamine.

Officers say they contacted Peters by phone after his mistaken release and urged him to return to jail, but he didn’t comply and he was tracked down.

Share

Related

Derek Fisher arrested on suspicion of drunken driv...
Officer fired over charges he shoplifted $10 of me...
Man ‘accidentally’ mails link with chi...
Report: Naked woman tried to break into church, sa...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android