Man ‘accidentally’ mails link with child porn to coworker, deputies say

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 46-year-old teacher is behind bars after deputies say he emailed child porn to a co-worker using a work issued laptop.

Sean Maly was arrested on June 2 and is charged with second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Maly is a teacher at Summit Parkway Middle School.

School officials say Maly has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Richland County deputies say he “accidentally” sent the wrong web link to a co-worker on May 24 which led investigators to the discovery of child pornography on his laptop.

RCSD investigators are continuing to search other devices belonging to Maly.

Additional charges may be forthcoming.

Maly is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

