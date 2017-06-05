Orangeburg Parents Raise Concerns Over Possible Changes to Gifted and Talented

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)- Parents in Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5 (OCSD5) are seeking answers about the gifted and talented program.

District 5 parents said the gifted and talented program features self-contained classrooms where teachers specialize in gifted education and help their children flourish.

Concerns were raised after parents said teachers told their children the program would be changing. Parents said district employees later confirmed their suspicions.

After hearing about the possible changes, parents spoke out at a school board meeting last Tuesday.

The district responded to concerns saying partially in a statement:

“One of the questions asked by the parents concerned a rumor that the gifted and talented program within the district was being eliminated. For the record, there are no plans to eliminate the gifted and talented program at OCSD5. The gifted and talented program will continue to be offered in the upcoming school year.”

Parents said the statement does not provide enough information to address their worries.

The next school board meeting is scheduled to take place on June 13th. Parents come and voice their concerns but they are asked to register in advance.