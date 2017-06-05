Report: Naked woman tried to break into church, said Jesus was chasing her

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — Deputies say a naked woman attempted to break into a Colleton County Baptist church Sunday because she believed someone was chasing her.

According to an incident report, 43-year-old Teresha Dawn Frick said Jesus was chasing her through the woods and trying to shoot her. The report states she also told officers she was smoking crack and taking molly.

The incident happened at Bedon Baptist Church on Cottageville Highway. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Frick on the ground wearing only a towel.

Officers say she was transported to the hospital for treatment before going to jail. The incident report indicates she had several cuts and scratches from running through the woods.

Frick was charged with disturbance of worship service.