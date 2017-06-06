Blowfish Still Searching for First Win this Season

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (Blowfish) — The Blowfish for the second consecutive ballgame smacked double digit hits and posted nine runs but fell for their fifth straight ballgame Monday night.

Gastonia knocked off Lexington County by the final score of 13-9.

The game was delayed 45 minutes due to rain and Gastonia got off to a quick start in the first plating three in the top half of the inning.

The Blowfish answered in the home half of the first with an RBI single from Clark Scolamiero (North Greenville) that brought in Jared Williams (USC-Lancaster).

Both teams traded blows in the ballgame with Lexington County taking their first lead in a three run fourth propelled by RBI knocks by Cole Perry (St. Johns River State), Williams, and William Thomas (Anderson).

Gastonia took the lead again in the fifth with five runs home but the Blowfish answered with four in the home half of the fifth retying the ballgame.

But from that point the Grizzlies added four runs, two in the seventh – two in the ninth, en route to a 13-9 win.

Tomorrow night Lexington County looks for redemption on the road against Gastonia for a double-dip at Sims Legion Park. First pitch for game one is slated for 6:00pm from Gastonia. Pregame for the broadcast on z93.1-FM The Lake will begin at 5:45 from Gastonia.

After the road trip, the Blowfish come back home on Wednesday night against the Florence RedWolves.