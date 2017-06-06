City of Columbia to Host Prime Time in the Park for Teens

Crysty Vaughan

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia Parks & Rec Department, along with the Columbia Police Department are kicking off the  annual summer teen program Prime Time in the Park.

The program starts with what officials are calling a Badges & Parks Basketball game. It takes place Friday, June 9 at Martin Luther King, Jr. park.

City officials say Prime Time in the Parks is a late-night teen program that provides a fun and safe environment for Columbia‘s youth. The program is free to youth ages 13-17 years old. Prime Time in the Parks features video game challenges, billiards, card tournaments, sports, pool parties, music, field trips and more!

Participants will have a chance to compete against Columbia Police officers and recreation staff during the following Badges & Parks Basketball Alliance events:

·         Friday, June 9 from 7-10 p.m. at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, 2300 Greene St.

